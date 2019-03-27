SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two days after a woman was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Springfield, we're hearing from her granddaughter, who was with her when she was hit.
Hilda Sanchez believes the two were being followed at the time of the accident and were trying to escape.
A small memorial is now outside the spot where the family of 79-year-old Hilda Figueroa said that she was hit by an Amtrak train Monday afternoon.
"I was trying to pull her and it was too late, she pushed me down and she saved me..." said Sanchez.
Figueroa's granddaughter, Hilda Sanchez, said she and her grandmother were coming back from the store on Main Street in Springfield's North End.
Sanchez believes two people were following them and distracting them, trying to steal her grandmother's belongings, forcing them to cross on the tracks.
"We were coming back from the clinic and the store and there was this lady that was following us, trying to see if we were going to pass through and a guy with a shopping cart literally stopped right in front of me and my grandmother. They were trying to take my grandmother's stuff...trying to take her purse," Sanchez explained.
Sanchez told Western Mass News that she'd like to see more safety precautions around train tracks because she said this could happen to anyone. She noted it's a common area for people to cut through, but Sanchez saod that shouldn't prevent the city from adding more safety precautions, even though there are signs that say 'No Trespassing.'
"There's no efforts made. If that's a 'No Trepassing' zone, why haven't they made any efforts to cover the tracks? Why haven't they made any effort to cover the walkway up there?" Sanchez asked.
However, the New North Citizens Council said they have worked for years to get an underpass and a bid to build it has already gone out. They told us work could start as soon as this summer.
"She was a main part of this community, not just in my house, but in the community in general. Everybody knew her here, everybody loved her." Sanchez said.
Amtrak has responded to our request for an update on the investigation. They sent us a report by Amtrak Police from 2018 that shows they gave Hilda Figueroa and several others a verbal warning to stop crossing the tracks. Amtrak said that everyone stopped that day was educated on the dangers of being around active railroad tracks.
