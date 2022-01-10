SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police said that a man stabbed an officer in the face on Sunday before officers shot at him twice and killed him. Now, that man’s family is speaking out.

He has been identified as 23-year-old Orlando Taylor III. Taylor’s grandmother was at the scene as the incident unfolded and, on Monday, she recounted what she witnessed.

“I watched this man shoot and kill my grandson,” said Earlene Victoria Taylor

A Springfield family grieving is after one of their own was killed during an officer-involved incident on Sunday.

“I’m seeing somebody running up the street behind my grandson with guns drawn. I’m pleading for his life and he disregarded it by showing me his neck,” Earlene explained.

Police said they responded to the area of Liberty and Cass Streets around 8:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a man who pulled a knife on a victim. Officers arrived and found a person matching the description at the 100th block of Genesee Street and tried to investigate when Taylor stabbed one of the officers in the face and charged towards the officers holding his knife.

Orlando’s grandmother, Earlene Victoria Taylor, told Western Mass News what she told police at the scene.

“My grandson suffered from mental disability. I told this officer that my grandson was young,” Earlene added.

Police said the officer who was stabbed fired two shots from his service pistol, which hit Taylor. Officials told us the officers provided first aid, but Taylor was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

“My condolences go out to the victim’s family. I’m also grateful that there was no other fatality and the police officer is not fatally wounded,” said Victor Davila, chair of the Springfield City Council’s public safety committee.

Davila told us safety is their number one priority and once the investigation is complete, they will evaluate how best to tackle crime in the city.

“Although the statistics show that crime has gone down in the city, the one thing that remains constant is the murder rates throughout the city. In any given year, we have 17 murders here in the city of Springfield…It takes a comprehensive, outside of the box thinking with all of us to solve this problem. This is an unfortunate incident. We need to let it play out and make sure the investigation happens,” Davila noted.

We have reached out to the Springfield Police Department for a response, but have not heard back.