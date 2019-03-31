WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tonight, we are hearing from the sister of Molly Bish, as we come up on nineteen years since Molly was abducted and killed.
The family is still searching for answers.
Earlier today, we met with Molly's sister, Heather, and she tells us that the grieving process has been difficult, but it hasn't stopped the family from trying to find out who killed her sister.
As a reminder, Molly disappeared from her life guard post at Comins Pond in Warren back in June of 2000.
Her body was later found in the woods in Palmer about five miles away.
The latest tip in the investigation came during a 2014 campaign, called Just One Piece, where someone gave a vehicle description that the suspect may have been driving the day she disappeared.
Heather says that investigators continue to run DNA tests and are reinterviewing original persons of interests, as well as those that haven't been spoken to in a few years.
"I think," Heather Bish-Martin tells us. "We have always said there's just one piece that we're missing. We have the person in our purview. We just don't have the piece to connect to sort of make those next steps.
Heather is drafting a bill for the state legislature that would make it easier for investigators to have access to a larger DNA database.
