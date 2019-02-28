Family temporarily displaced, Monson officer lauded for efforts following attic fire.

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A family was temporarily displaced following a fire that originated in the attic of a home on Moulton Hill Road Wednesday night, but it could have been much worse.
According to Monson Deputy Fire Chief Brian Harris, firefighters were called to a home on Moulton Hill Road just before 11:00 p.m. for a report of an issue with a wood stove and embers coming out of the vent in the ceiling.
A woman and her children were home at the time the fire erupted.
The woman recognized that there was something wrong, and immediately evacuated her children from the home before calling 911.
Monson Police report that Officer Rondeau was the first official on scene where he found a section of an attic on fire.
Officer Rondeau acted swiftly and was able to douse most of the flames with a fire extinguisher.
As he was extinguishing the blaze, Monson firefighters arrived on scene, and doused the remaining flames.
Deputy Fire Chief Harris added that the woman did not have a smoke detector in her attic, which was unfinished.
Legally, she is not required to have a smoke detector in unfinished attics.
Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident, and fire officials deemed the home habitable, however.
The home sustained approximately $10,000 in damages.
The family who lives inside was temporarily displaced, and stayed with a relative overnight.
Members of the Monson Building Department were called in afterwards to investigate further.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
In a statement, which was posted to the Monson Police Department's Facebook page, members of the Monson Police Department would like to commend Officer Rondeau for his unselfish and courageous efforts, adding that this is not the first time he helped someone who did not request the officer's aid.
