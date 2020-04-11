LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- JGS Lifecare announced that at least 21 residents have died from COVID-19.
There are 93 residents at the Leavitt Family Jewish Home and the Sosin Center for Rehabilitation, known as JNH, have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 43 staff members have also tested positive.
“It was like somebody punched me in the gut,” said Henry Santa of Springfield.
Santa explained what it was like to find out his aunt, a resident at JGS Lifecare, had contracted the coronavirus.
“She’s been feeling very sick. She’s been feeling very tired, and I don’t know what’s going to happen to her,” he said.
Adam Berman, president of JGS Lifecare, and Barry Berman, CEO, told Western Mass News at least 93 residents at the Leavitt Family Jewish Home and the Sosin Center for Rehabilitation have tested positive for COVID-19.
There have been 84 staff members tested, and 43 came back with positive results.
In a statement issued to Western Mass News, JGS Lifecare officials said in part:
“Most of our residents are in stable condition, many are asymptomatic, and some are already showing signs of recovery.”
They went on to say that all residents at JNH are now quarantined in their rooms.
JGS Lifecare told Western Mass News, “our early efforts to stop the spread were blinded by both limited access to testing and overly restrictive criteria to test.”
For resident’s family members right now, the situation is unsettling.
“We’re not there to see her, so physically, we don’t know what condition she’s in,” Santa said.
He said he is terrified for his aunt.
“We’re afraid that one of these days they’re going to give us a phone call that my aunt died from the virus,” he said.
Officials said there are no confirmed or suspected cases at Ruth’s House, a JGS Lifecare assisted living facility.
