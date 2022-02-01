FOXBORO, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has made it official – he is retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL.
Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, brought a lifetime of memories to Patriots fans, but he had some choice words, or lack thereof, for the fans in New England who spent two decades rooting him on.
“If you want to forget us, it’s very easy for us to forget you,” said Thomas Roskowski of East Greenwich, Rhode Island.
“I'm surprised, because there’s nothing like a Massachusetts fan or a New England fan,” added Caroline Stearns of Maynard, Mass.
When Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday morning, he paid close attention to only one of his two former teams, and not the one that welcomed him in for 20 years.
Some fans told Western Mass News that they did not jump to conclusions.
“His current team is Tampa, so he mentioned them,” said Steve Keefe of Norwood, Mass. “He’s mentioned us plenty of times.”
“It was what it was, you know,” said Patriot’s fan Fred Sullivan. “He’s got his thing down there with them and he has it even better up here with us.”
Brady's lengthy social media post saluted Buccaneers teammates, fans, and ownership, even the photo he used was taken from the October 3rd showdown against his former team at Gillette Stadium.
Instead, Pats Nation received a short and sweet message from Brady 12 hours later in a retweet of a supportive post from Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
It read:
“Thank you Patriots Nation. I'm beyond grateful. Love you all.”
This left one Pats season ticket holder less than enthused.
“He put us on the map, we also put him on the map,” said Roskowski. “I think it’s pretty classless of him, which is surprising. He usually says the right thing.”
Others told Western Mass News that, just like his career on the field which produced countless 4th quarter comebacks and postseason heroics, they hope Brady will save his best for last.
“We do need a thank you because we have been there for him even when he went to Tampa Bay,” said Stearns.
It's unclear if Brady will sign a one-day contract with the team, which is a ceremonial way of letting players officially retire with an organization that has shaped who they are as a player.
It would also give the greatest player of all-time one final victory lap at the house that Brady built.
