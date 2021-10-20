BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Game five of the American League Championship Series brought another to the Houston Astros.
Now the Sox are headed to Houston to face the Astros in game six. With the red sox going big in the playoffs, everyone’s looking to sport some team spirit.
“That’s all I do is support local businesses especially when it comes to the Sox,” said Maria Grein and Eileen Zacco, Red Sox fans.
Boston baseball fans are pouring in and out of the Red Sox Corner Store on Jersey Street, right outside Fenway Park. Grein and Zacco filled up their bags with Sox gear to wear to game 5 of the American League championship series against the Houston Astros.
“Woo! This blingy hat, gotta love it! And I forgot my good luck earrings so I bought new ones today and this shirt, who doesn’t want this shirt,” said Grein & Zacco.
Terry McCann, the Red Sox Corner Store manager told Western Mass News the cool October weather and importance of the series have boosted jersey and hat sales.
“Lotta jerseys, got a couple chilly games so a lot of sweatshirts, lotta hats of course but mostly the jerseys and the ALCS stuff,” said McCann.
Even face masks...
“You gotta get your mask, game day mask,” said Grein and Zacco.
And he’s doing what it takes to keep up with the demand.
“Taking as much staff as we can get, and yeah we’re staying open until the crowds are gone so it’s been late nights but it’s been worth it,“ said McCann.
Everyone suited up in their new gear, to look their best at Wednesday's big playoff game.
“Got a curve the brim a little bit, make it look a little better. Fits good, hopefully, looks good right?” said Red Sox fan Robert Greenwood.
And fans from upstate New York told Western Mass News they'll be taking some apparel home for friends and family.
“Some hats for the family, for the family members that couldn’t make it with us,” said Mary Weber of Scottsdale, New York.
Ultimately, everyone is looking to bring home a piece of the postseason magic as more October memories are made inside Fenway Park.
“Everyone’s really pumped up to be here, buying a lot of stuff which is great too, but business has been very busy, everyone’s been very happy to be here the atmosphere has been wonderful it’s been really exciting,” said McCann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.