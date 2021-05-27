AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Eric Carle, author and illustrator of the famous children's book "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" has passed away at 91.
The legendary storyteller died at his summer studio in Northampton. Western Mass News visited his picture book museum in Amherst to find out how he's being remembered.
"Well we’re heartbroken," Alexandra Kennedy executive director of the Eric Carle Museum of Picturebook Art said.
An artist, writer, and visionary leaves behind his legacy. Carle passed away in western Mass on Sunday surrounded by his family.
Visitors we spoke with who came through the Eric Carle museum today shared with us how much Carle’s work impacted their lives
Shana and Seth Hogg tell Western Mass News their 2-year-old son Lucas loves Carle's work.
His books are even helping their little ones learn colors and different animals.
"We’re currently on our second copy of "The Very Hungry Caterpillar cause he really likes to flip through it and stick his fingers through the holes and what not so we’re very grateful to have that kind of resource for us," Shana said.
Kennedy told Western Mass News she hopes people remember Eric for how much he valued imagination. She said his goal was always to make learning fun.
"I want people to remember that Eric always valued creativity but that was so important to him," Kennedy said.
And while Carle's life has ended his work will continue to transcend generations.
"It’s sad like I say we read those books almost every night...we read them all the time she loves "The Hungry Caterpillar" is probably her favorite," Eric Corbiere said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.