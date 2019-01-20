SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Temperatures are in the single digits as we speak, but did that stop fans from making their way out to watch tonight's game?
Even though it's cold and the roads are slippery, nothing was going to stop fans from watching the game.
Karl Philumy is the manager at Nathan Bill's and he tells Western Mass News that, even though a Winter storm hit the area this weekend, it didn't necessarily hurt business.
"The weekend was a lot bigger than expected, because," Philumy tells us. "Of the Hall of Fame Hoop Classic. A lot of families came out of town, and their kids came in also so we had a lot of big reservations, like thirty plus."
He says that, paired with the Patriots game, they always see a huge boost.
"Especially on a Sunday," continued Philumy. "We have the Sunday Funday crowd, and then tomorrow is Martin Luther King Day so a lot of people have it off so we're expecting a huge crowd tomorrow also."
Knowing a storm was coming this weekend, he says that they were prepared.
"The parking lot is very well maintained," said Philumy. "It's plowed and salted every morning every time it snows so everyone that comes here they have everywhere to park."
Darren Duke of Springfield says he always goes out to watch the games, and today was going to be exception.
"I don't like the cold, but," Duke tells us. "I'm here. I'm dedicated."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.