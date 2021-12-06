CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Patriots will face their biggest test of the season Monday in primetime against the Buffalo Bills.
No one expected the Patriots to be 8-4 and the current top seed in the AFC, but they are back in familiar territory ahead of a pivotal divisional showdown in Buffalo.
“I see high expectations for them. I think they’re going to go right up to the playoffs, no doubt in my mind,” said Jerry Roy of Chicopee.
Western Massachusetts residents are happy to see the Patriots back at the top of the standings. New England’s six game win streak has propelled the team to the best record in the AFC.
“It’s just like old times. We had one year off and now, it’s good to have some competition in our division, to be honest with you,” said Bill Stetson, owner of the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee.
At the Rumbleseat, Stetson told Western Mass News that he’s expecting a big turnout for Monday night’s primetime game against the Bills.
“We’re expecting a jam-packed crowd. We run a great wing special on Monday nights and we expect all of our customers to be taking advantage of it,” Stetson explained.
However, we had to ask…a buffalo wings special…against the Buffalo Bills?
“None of the wings are actually coming from Buffalo, so they’re not going to benefit from any of the consumption tonight,” Stetson noted.
It’s the Patriots’ first true road test in a hostile environment and with the Bills only a half game back in the AFC East, running back Damien Harris is treating this colossal divisional clash like any other game.
“We got to just keep working hard every week, preparing the right way, that way on gameday we can go out there and play our best football,” Harris said.
The Patriots and the Bills kick-off tonight at 8:15 p.m.
