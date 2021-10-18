BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Red Sox fans are excited to see their team back in the American League Championship Series for the second time in the last four years. It’s a rematch of their 2018 duel with the Astros and Sox fans are thrilled to be back for more postseason action this week.
“When your pastor calls you up and says ‘Hey, do you wanna go to a playoff game?’ You say yes,” said Chris Stroka of Fort Myers, FL.
They said baseball is the national pastime, but for Stroka and Cory Demmel, who made the trip from Fort Myers up to Boston, it’s more like religion.
“It’s unbelievable. I’ve been to Boston before, but never been to a playoff game and I’m a huge baseball junkie, been a Red Sox fan for about 20 years, so I am so excited about the energy that I anticipate in Fenway,” Demmel noted.
The team’s recent success led to one local fan to scoop up tickets and become one of the 37,000 fans in attendance at Monday night’s Game 3 sellout.
“The way they won last Sunday, it looked good, so as soon as they went on-sale Friday, I got tickets,” said Daniel Raphael.
One Astros fan planned a trip to Boston months ago and coincidently the chance to see his favorite baseball team in town was too good to pass up.
“You always hear about the tradition here, you walk up, and you see all the retired jerseys, all the history all the banners, so that part’s super cool,” said Andrew Steele of Houston, TX.
For Cask ‘N Flagon owner Dana Van Fleet, it’s an opportunity to welcome fans back and pack the bars after no fans were allowed at Red Sox games in 2020.
“I mean it’s just so exciting to be back in the playoffs. The atmosphere in the city is incredible right now. It means a lot and a lot has gone on the last couple years. To see the streets busy again, people having a good time, enjoying themselves…it’s awesome,” Van Fleet noted.
His staff is preparing to welcome thousands of Red Sox fans with increased hours and a larger staff size and it’s sure to be more memories made in baseball season number 34 for Van Fleet.
“To hear the stories of people, meeting their future wives and so on and so forth... Dozens and dozens and dozens and dozens of those stories, that’s really cool to be a part of the experience for decades in Fenway,” Van Fleet
The Red Sox will be back in action Tuesday night at Fenway for Game 4. First pitch is shortly after 8 p.m.
