NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Country music fans strapping on the cowboy boots and grabbing their hats for a day-long festival in Northhampton on Saturday.
The event was held at the Three County Fairgrounds and was put on by the Melha Shriners.
The event featured six different country acts from local and national artists.
Organizers like Dan Smith said they hope to make the new event an annual celebration.
"We're trying a new venture to raise money for our selves and the three county fair was great for us for using this space and we're hoping it works out every year," Smith said.
Funds from the event will support the Shriners and in turn support the Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield.
