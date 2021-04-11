AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A shutout win over St. Cloud State Saturday night in Pittsburgh is cause for celebration here in western Mass.
The 2021 national championship team came back to a huge celebration Sunday afternoon.
These players were given the celebrity treatment on Sunday.
The marching band, cheerleaders, and fans lined the street to welcome the national champions back on campus.
You could feel the excitement in the atmosphere. Students and local fans said they are proud to be a part of history.
“It’s really exciting to be here and see it all go down. It's really cool. This is my first semester here so, with all this happening it's really interesting, fun to see,” UMass freshman Austin Lavender said.
Students said the campus has felt different throughout the COVID-19 pandemic before the Frozen Four matchup. Some said the hockey team is the bright light on campus gave students something to celebrate in these tough times.
