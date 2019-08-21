SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A big name made their way to downtown Springfield tonight, attracting thousands and bringing along a boost to downtown businesses.
The last big name to come to town was Cher and that also helped the local economy.
Now, with Aerosmith in town, their concert is something that both fans and businesses are excited for.
Lisa Waite is a die hard Aerosmith fan.
Wednesday's concert at the MassMutual Center is her first time seeing them again in twenty-nine years, but this is her fourth concert of theirs that she's attending.
"I saw that they were here for four nights and that's awesome to us, because this is where it all began, in Massachusetts," Waite tells us.
Lisa made the commute from Worcester, while other fans, such as Wiley Bumtail, drove all the way from Rhode Island.
"They were the last band on my classic rock bucket list, and I saw they're in Massachusetts and knew I had to see them," says Bumtail.
Their love for Aerosmith brought them to downtown Springfield, and restaurant owners, like Nadim Kashouh, are welcoming all concertgoers.
"It's all hands on deck. We overstaff, we overbuy food, liquor, you name it. You have to be ready and tonight we are booked," said Kashouh.
Nadim tells Western Mass News that people started booking reservations four to six weeks in advance.
For Waite, she says she never imagined coming to Springfield for an Aerosmith concert, but that she's thankful that she did.
"I was so psyched I didn't have to travel to Boston. I came to Springfield. I didn't have to go to Boston, so it's exciting and still a little surreal," added Waite.
If you didn't make it to tonight's show, you still have three other chances.
Their last performance will be next Thursday, August 29.
