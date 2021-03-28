CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
A whole lot of upsets took place in this year's NCAA Tournament for both men's and women's college teams, but regardless of how great or poor, your bracket may be many fans have been enjoying the excitement of it all.
Western Mass News spoke with fans at Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee, who said it feels very refreshing to get out and watch these games with some of their closest friends.
After much of the madness already taking place in the NCAA Tournament for both the men and the women it's crunch time as more teams are being eliminated, and the best of the best surviving and advancing to the Elite Eight.
A big upset from number three Arizona women's basketball beating out number two Texas A&M punching their way to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. But that's not all number four Indiana also upset number one N.C. State a three-point win, putting the Hoosiers on top.
Meanwhile, the men are still battling it out in the Sweet 16. Undefeated Gonzaga snatched the 83-65 win over number five Creighton, earning their spot in the Elite Eight.
Here are the other six teams looking to do the same with number four seed Florida State and number one seed Michigan battling it out.
Western Mass News spoke with one fan at Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee who said the tournament is a great excuse to enjoy some quality time with friends right now.
"It's good to come out and do other stuff than work and just stay home, grab a couple of beers with some friends, get out, because COVID has us feeling crazy, so it feels good to be out," the fan said.
Despite customers not being able to come up to the bar as they used to, during the tournament they're still looking to keep the excitement going wearing their favorite college sweatshirts, grabbing some food and drinks, and making sure they are able to safely catch all the game action on a weekend.
As the tournament continues to get even more exciting and encouraging more fans to be out and about, restaurants are having to remind everyone safety is the top priority here.
