AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass hockey is number two in the country and is attracting attention nationwide and on-campus, fans are excited to have such a great team to cheer for.
Tonight is another home game for the Minutemen and it's going to be a packed house - something that has been common at the Mullins Center this season.
"It’s electric. It’s like going to a playoff game every time you come here," said junior James Kelleher.
UMass hockey has been creating a buzz nationwide because of their consistent top five national ranking.
Currently sitting at number two in the United States, the feeling on-campus is pure excitement.
"I’ve been to a couple of games and it’s been amazing around the campus. The number two, number three team in the country. It’s been amazing and I’ve never seen anything like this at UMass," Kelleher added.
Recently, the lines were so long outside of the arena that UMass’s head hockey coach was handing out pizza to fans.
UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford told Western Mass News that it's incredible to see the student and community support.
"It’s been a fun year for our fans, for our community, for our fans that have supported this program for a number of years and fans that are new to the program, based on our recent success and I think that’s what were most excited about bringing people to the arean and filling the place, giving us a true home ice advantage," Bamford noted.
People were waiting to get in the doors for Thursday night's game against UConn since 5 p.m. The puck drops at 7 p.m.
There are still three home games left on the year. For more on their upcoming schedule, click here.
