BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday was opening day for the Red Sox and fans were beyond excited to make their way back inside Fenway Park for the first time in nearly two years.

The Sox not only lost, but were shut out 3-0 against the Baltimore Orioles. The last time Boston was shut out on opening day was 45 years ago, back in 1976, but regardless, fans were super excited to be back at the ballpark and making some noise for their favorite team.

Baseball is officially back for the Boston Red Sox and so too are the fans, though because of the pandemic, not the usual 30,000-plus fans. Capacity this time around was capped at 4,500, or 12-percent of the crowd usually in attendance.

Still, for those lucky enough to score a ticket, It was a home run.

"Good to be back at Fenway...about time, long overdue," said one fan," said one fan.

Another fan noted, "Came this year, so excited to be back....Visited the peanut guy, 'cause that is the best part, have to start at the peanut guy, and shop around at the little vendors. So happy to be back!

"It's just, it's all about the fans, I think. It's all about the fans and for one percent of the time, I'll be sad because Mookie left...I think it's just a great time to be here because it's my first opening day ever," said six year old Camden.

Camden added that he'll be thanking his parents for a life time.

"I got surprised and I was just so excited. When I saw the Citgo sign, I was like ‘We're definitely going.’ It's just awesome,” Camden added.

Even Orioles fans said they love the Boston area.

"Everyone's been so nice, especially when five of us walk around here in Orioles. We're easy to pick on, so they stopped and talked to us, wished us a great day. They always say, but I hope the O's lose today, so we'll see,” said members of the Sceroler family.

Despite the Sox losing their home opener, die-hard fan Tyler Brandon told Western Mass News that he has all the faith in his favorite team.

"I think everybody likes Alex Cora and I saw we were predicted to win 80 games and I think that's really bad. I think we're going to win at least 90 and I think we're going to shock a lot of people."

The Sox will be looking for a revenge game against the Orioles. They'll host the team back again at Fenway on Saturday at 1:10 p.m.