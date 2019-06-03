CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The bruins facing off at game four of the Stanley Cup finals Monday night.
The Bruins beat the Blues in game three Sunday night.
Taking a 2 to one lead in the series.
At the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee is where fans were firecly watching the game.
The crowd was cheering on their favorite team and for some fans the black and yellow runs deep.
Sam Garcia told Western Mass News that fans really show up for their Boston teams.
"This bar can get crazy at any time so when there is any type of Boston sports team especially in the playoffs its insane," Garcia said.
The bar was prepared to handle the crowds and there was double the amount of staff on hand.
The last time the bruins won the Stanley Cup was in 2011.
The sports bar is getting ready to hang up another title banner for the B's.
Fans were rooting for their favorite players while already thinking out another parade in title town.
