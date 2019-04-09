BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It doesn't feel like Spring, but a sure sign that Spring is around the corner is Opening Day at Fenway Park.
An even bigger day as the Red Sox celebrate their World Championship.
It's been an exciting day for sure, and no one celebrates a championship more than the Red Sox.
The Boston Red Sox celebrated all their championships, but the biggest cheer came from came from the latest banner and the introduction of the team to get their World Series rings.
Players from 2004, 2007, and 2013 were also on hand to help the 2018 champions and their fans celebrate.
Fans also celebrated the New England Patriots' sixth Super Bowl Championship with players, including Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, who also threw out the first pitch.
NESN play-by-play announcer Dave O'Brien says it never gets old.
"There's something so special about it," O'Brien tells us. "The celebration of last year's magical season, seeing Gronk here, seeing Pedroia back in the line-up. There's a lot of meat on the bone today."
There was a distinctive western Mass flavor, with the MGM sign on the Green Monster and Springfield native and Voice alum Michelle Brooks-Thompson performing God Bless America in the middle of the seventh inning.
It's always a party on Jersey Street outside Fenway Park before a Red Sox game, even more so for Opening Day and the celebration of the Sox's fourth World Championship in fifteen years.
Western Mass and northern Connecticut were well represented.
Fran and Katie Kerry were here when the Sox celebrated their 2013 championship on Opening Day in 2014.
"I love it, especially," stated Agawam resident Katie Kerry. "Coming off the championship, seeing all the guys get their rings, [and] seeing the banner drop. It's a really impressive day. They do it right."
It's the first Opening Day for Mike Ostrowski and his son, Mike Junior.
"Very special one," says Ludlow resident Mike Ostrowski. "Having your son here is great.
"It's immaculate to be able to share it with him," adds Ostrowksi, Junior. It's really cool. He brings me out to do things."
Ned and Kate Lynch of Somers are Opening Day veterans.
This is their thirty-fourth straight opener.
"It's just special," Kate tells us. "A wonderful place to be. It's the fans. I can't think of any other place to be."
