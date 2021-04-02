BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a postponed start time, opening day was held Friday for the Boston Red Sox. The team hosted the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park as we speak and it’s an exciting time for fans as they made their way back to the ballpark for the first time in almost two years.

Fans dressed all in their Sox gear and many said they feel so excited to be back and making some noise.

It was go-time for the Boston Red Sox after a postponed start yesterday, the team was back in action and hosted the Orioles, but even more exciting is that fans made their way back to Fenway for the first time since 2019.

Many of them told Western Mass News it’s great to be back again.

"Good to be back at Fenway...about time, long overdue," said one fan," said one fan.

Another fan noted, "Came this year, so excited to be back....Visited the peanut guy, 'cause that is the best part, have to start at the peanut guy, and shop around at the little vendors. So happy to be back!

"It's just, it's all about the fans, I think. It's all about the fans and for one percent of the time, I'll be sad because Mookie left...I think it's just a great time to be here because it's my first opening day ever," said six year old Camden.

Though the atmosphere felt a little bit back to normal in and around the park, the coronavirus pandemic limited the number of fans allowed inside to roughly 4,500 fans. Signs were being held up by workers to remind everyone to keep those masks on.