FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots dropped their second game in a row on Sunday, falling short against the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough.
It marks the second consecutive loss for the Patriots and comes on the heels of a seven-game win streak and now, New England is on the outside looking in for the AFC East division crown.
The Bills and the Patriots now sit even in the standings at 9-6, with Buffalo holding the divisional tiebreaker.
There wasn’t much holiday cheer to be had from players and coaches, but that didn’t stop the Matczaks from making the trip from Wales to Foxborough to enjoy an afternoon of football.
“There are a lot of people from western Mass. that are rooting for this Patriots win today…Merry Christmas, Happy New Year to everyone out there in western Mass., go Patriots,” said McKenna and Chris Matczak of Ware.
For the Bills, Isaiah McKenzie and Stefon Diggs combined for 210 yards receiving, quarterback Josh Allen threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns on the afternoon.
The Patriots never led in Sunday’s game and only mustered 1-of-10 third down conversions and failed to force a single Bills punt.
Rookie Patriots quarterback Mac Jones finished 14-for-32 passing with no touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Pats still control their playoff destiny with two games left, but now a wild card berth is likely after their disappointing loss this afternoon. They’ll host the Jaguars in the regular season home finale next Sunday at 1 p.m.
