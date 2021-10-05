FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Sunday was a historic night in Foxborough as Tom Brady, one of the greatest players in Patriots history, made his return. This time, he was on the opposing sidelines.
“It’s something that I had to come down to experience, the atmosphere, this may never happen again,” said Shuki Wrights of Boston, MA.
Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, and arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, is back at Gillette for his homecoming. Patriots fans told Western Mass News it was sure to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Brady left the team after the 2019 season and came to Gillette as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“We’re going to cheer him once he comes on the field but after he hits that field he’s our enemy,” said William Bamford of Southhampton, New Hampshire.
Some diehard Pats fans let Western Mass News know where their loyalty stands, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be split down the middle for one night.
One season-ticket holder said he was offered $2,000 for his ticket. But even that wasn’t enough for him to miss his chance to welcome Brady home.
“What did you say to them?” we asked.
“No way no way, i’m gonna see tom brady play his last game here in Foxborough,” they said.
And Chuck Neville was treated to a ticket of a lifetime by his son, Daniel.
“Bought 'em a few weeks ago and including tax it was like $1,200,” said Daniel and Chuck.
Some Pats fans told Western Mass News their love for Brady is so strong, they even jumped ship with him last season.
“I’m become very much a Tom over team guy, I hate to say that. I still watch the Patriots,” said Kyle Murray of New York, New York.
No matter what colors you’re wearing, red, white and blue, or pewter and silver, there’s no denying Brady's greatness.
“We all knew wherever he’d go he’d be great and he’d do an amazing job because he’s the best, he’s the greatest of all time," said Connor Campo.
