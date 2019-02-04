The New England Patriots have done it again!
They topped the Rams last night, securing their 6th title in franchise history.
Their 3rd title in the last 5 years.
Fans are showing off and celebrating another win in West Springfield at Dicks Sporting Goods.
The store opened up at 6 a.m. for customers to pu
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It may be hard to believe, but the Patriots are bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to New England.
Fans started purchasing shirts, hats, and sweatshirts last night right after the Patriots defeated the Rams and more came out Monday morning
Hoodies, shirts, flags, and glasses flew off the shelves at Dick' Sporting Goods in West Springfield, but Western Mass News still managed to catch up with Patriots fans who were buying some new gear.
These die-hard fans traveled all the way from Las Vegas to celebrate in New England.
"I have to come all the way to Massachusetts to get my Patriots gear. Yea Patriots and I got to support my man Gronkowski. He played all four quarters," said Shirley Coleman and Kelley Jackson
While most of you probably own Patriots gear from one of the multiple championship years, there's nothing like a new win and new Patriots merchandise to go along with it.
While options are limited now, Dick's Sporting Good told Western Mass News that a new shipment is expected to arrive later Monday afternoon.
rchase their gear.
Take a look at the championship attire posted right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.