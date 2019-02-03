FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fans are gearing up to watch the Pats play on the biggest stage for the Lombardi Trophy.
Dozens of fans went to Gillette to support their team.
Fans packed the CBS Sports Club at Gillette Stadium, getting pumped up to watch the Pats take on the Rams.
It was a sea of blue and red with a line of people getting ready to head inside the bar.
All these fans have one thing in common: they are rooting for the Patriots.
Some fans came all the way from Canada.
"Our son is," one Patriots fan tells us. "Probably one of the biggest Patriots fans from Canada."
"We are super psyched to," said another Patriots fan. "See the Pats play today. We have to redeem ourselves from last year. We fell short, but we are going to kill it. Go Gronk. Go Edelman. Run his butt off."
"As long as we got Brady on our side," stated a Patriots fan. "They are all set. Absolutely."
As it's getting closer to kick off, fans in New England can't wait for the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.