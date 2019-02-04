FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been a day of celebration for Patriots nation. Fans showed up Monday in Foxborough to welcome home their six time champions.
Some fans arrived at Gillette Stadium hours before the teams buses were scheduled to arrive.
When our crews arrived at Gillette before noon Monday, we expected to see some people in the Pro Shop.
What we didn't expect to see was a group of people in lawn chairs claiming their spots four hours before the buses arrived home.
One group is still riding the high of another Lombardi trophy in New England, so they dressed in their best fan gear and drove to Gillette Stadium.
"Just to show as much Pat stuff as I could possibly put on because I want to support the team. I'm just excited that we won it. This is amazing," said Sam Macasay.
They showed up hours before the plane even landed in Rhode Island and before the buses drove the team the rest of the way back to Foxborough.
However, these fans wanted premium spots to see their favorite players get off the busses.
"I want to be here. I want to be the first one right here, so I could see them front row seats baby," said Paul Cordeiro.
Front row and proud of it. Fans like Debbie Higgins drove an hour and a half to come to the Pro Shop and show off her sign.
"I'm parked up against the fence, so I'll be standing there holding my sign loud and proud for them," Higgins noted.
Pats nation is never satisfied. Many are already looking ahead to next year
"I'm looking for number seven," Cordeiro
Many fans told us they are planning to head into Boston on Tuesday for the parade.
