(WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s one of the most exciting times of the year, especially for all you die-hard football fans as longtime favorite Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle it out against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic forcing all of us to stay inside this time around, that didn't stop us from having a watch party with many fans in the area.
We had a blast. Not only was the food amazing, but we got to hang out with some awesome fans in western Massachusetts and, pandemic or not, we wouldn't want to be anywhere else, honestly.
Local fans in western Massachusetts joined Kayla before the big game and after the halftime show, we made predictions and showed her all the great eats and simply catching up and talked some football.
Western Mass News still saw a lot of Brady fans out there despite TB12 and Rob Gronkowski leaving New England to do what they're doing today They connected twice in the end zone in the first half and made it look easy and while there was a whole lot going on today.
The best part? We got to hang out virtually with the fans.
We had numerous people joining our watch party from all over the western Massachusetts area - from Orange, to Northampton, to Chicopee as well as folks in Springfield. Everyone got to chime in and share their predictions and participate in some fun trivia.
It was definitely a great time to say the least.
Thanks to everyone for joining us!
