CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a big day for Patriot nation, as they're gearing up to face the Pittsburgh Stealers at Gillette Stadium tonight.
But closer to home fans are still in showing their support.
The Pats don't kick off until 8:20 p.m. Sunday, but that hasn't stopped fans from coming out early to support the defending super bowl champions!
They will bring many of the players who were on that super bowl winning roster back this year with some major exceptions.
Of course, Tom Brady, or the goat as many know him, will be entering his 20th season.
Pats are still mourning the loss of fan-favorite Rob Gronkowski, but they have a few new names on the roster that are keeping everyone hopeful.
Including Antonio Brown who was just signed with the Pats on Saturday, which was just hours after he was released by the Raiders.
But Brown has also brought with him an equal dose of controversy.
He is in a current dispute with the NFL over an older model helmet that has been banned for safety reasons.
And beyond that Brown was traded from the Steelers where he's played since 2010.
While he will not be playing this Sunday's game there is still a long history of the Steelers and the Pats that has brought big crows out to the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.