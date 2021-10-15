SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Friday was game one of the American League Championship Series for the Boston Red Sox, as they take on the Astros in the best of seven.
But some didn't expect the Sox to get this far. Western Mass News checked out a local bar to talk with fans.
As you can imagine, everyone was excited for this playoff run with not as many COVID restrictions.
"Gooo Sox. Yaaa!" said Springfield resident Collen Ferri.
What many Boston Red Sox fans are saying in Houston and at bars in New England as they took on the Astros in a playoff game that many thought wouldn't happen.
"Oh my God, totally excited, because nobody expected us to be this far. I just love the fact all of us even being in Fenway get to cheer these guys on," said Ferri.
Cheering on the guys meant making arraignments for a night out at Sophia's Pizza and Sports Bar.
"Really excited, we have no kids at home, so we're out tonight to watch the game," said Sharon Gentile, a Wilbraham resident.
Many Red Sox fans were hoping for a win Friday night. So the Red Sox can go into game two leading the series.
"That's always the best to win the first game and get off to a good start. And just see the tone for the series," said Mike Gentile a Wilbraham resident.
As far as non-Red Sox fans showing up to bars Friday night, Boston fans are ready.
"I'm sure there's going to be a few non-Red Sox fans here, but we can handle that," said Mike.
Astros claimed the victory in Friday night's game with a final score of 5-4.
