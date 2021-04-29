(WGGB/WSHM) -- The Patriots have already made moves this offseason year and fans are hoping for more on draft night.
Fans joined Matt Sottile Thursday night to talk about the players in the draft, where they are expected to be chosen, and what teams are looking for as they look ahead to training camp.
