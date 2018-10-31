BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wednesday was a beautiful day for a parade!
The streets of Boston were jam-packed this morning as thousands of fans made their way to the city to celebrate the Boston Red Sox 2018 World Series championship.
Today's 'rolling rally' has become quite common in Boston.
First, a rally was held at Fenway Parl before the duck boats traveled the city of Boston, celebrating with fans for their historic victory.
Red Sox Nation flooded the streets of Boston today to celebrate their beloved Sox.
[CHECK IT OUT: Photos and videos from today's parade]
This is the fourth parade since their curse-breaking victory in 2004 and Western Mass News found some fans have been here for them all.
"We are just so lucky to have this. Not everybody gets to go to parades like we get to go to parades. And at some point so you have to enjoy every single on of them," said Amy Fresca.
Others knew from game one of the ALDS against the Yankees that they would be here and didn't care if they had to skip work to be here.
"My boss has known that this was a possibility since the Yankees and then once the Astros happened, I knew it was coming. Halloween is my favorite holiday, but sorry not this year, not gonna happen," said Kasandra Polacek.
Many others shared the same sentiment. No day at the office compares to this.
"Today is a special day. No class was going to stop my from the sox parade," said one fan.
