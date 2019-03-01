SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four Grammys, eight AMA, a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, they even have a roller coaster named after them.
We're talking Aerosmith and they're coming to MassMutual Center for the one year anniversary of MGM Springfield.
Many people lined up to walk this way to see Aerosmith rock out at MassMutual Center this August.
"Greatest rock and roll band in my eyes of all time," said Michael Collins.
Beverly Barclay added, "Anywhere, they go, I go."
A big ticket band led by Steven Tyler, a man in high demand, which is why fans went straight to the box office on Friday morning when tickets went on sale.
"Something about having that ticket in your hand when you leave makes it so exciting." said Kandi Smith.
The bad boys of Boston will perform four times in August to mark the one year anniversary of MGM's arrival in Apringfield, all part of their 'Deuces Are Wild Tour.'
Western Mass News found some want to hear the classics.
"Sweet Emotion," Smith added.
Barclay is looking for something more edgy. "Taking a Ride in the Elevator. It's a little bit sexy, little bit x-rated. [That's what you're there for?] I am, hunny," she said.
Others like Collins want to hear something they haven't heard before. This will be his 24th show afterall.
"Deep tracks off the old albums that they only play once in a while, that's what I want to see. [So not Walk This Way?] If they didn't play Walk This Way, it wouldn't bother me at all. I want to see him play One Way Street." Collins noted.
We'll find out about that set list in late August.
