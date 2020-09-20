CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s football Sunday, and the New England Patriots are just hours away from taking on the Seattle Seahawks. The team, hoping for their second win of the season.
At Rumbleseat Bar & Grille in Chicopee, you would expect the place to be packed with only Pats fans, but that is not the case.
Fans are representing their favorite teams, from the Patriots to the Cowboys, to the Steelers. There are even some Washington fans, as well. Many are grabbing some wings and a beverage as they enjoy some football.
Owner of Rumbleseat, Bill Stetson, told Western Mass News there are over 30 televisions set up, with football games on all of them, so fans can choose which game they want to watch.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is required to wear a face mask as they come inside and when they are walking around, but once they sit down, they can take their mask off and enjoy their food and drinks.
Stetson said despite these restrictions, it’s great to welcome fans back for some football.
"We’re really happy, with football in particular. Football is different than any other sport. It’s way more popular than any other sport," he said. "To have all different fans here, the Patriots aren’t even on yet, and you can see the place is full of people. I’m happy they know where to come, that this is the place to come.”
There are other rules put in place at the restaurant to make sure everyone is staying safe and COVID-19 free.
One of those rules is, starting at 10 p.m. Sunday, people will not be allowed to be outside on the patio. They will have to come inside to follow state guidelines.
Coming up on Western Mass News at 11 p.m. on ABC40, hear how fans are gearing up to cheer on their favorite team. The Patriots will take on the Seahawks at 8:20 p.m.
