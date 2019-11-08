SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There will be a real chill in the air tonight at high school football playoff games across western Mass.
It is definitely football weather.
It's cold and windy for the divisional semi finals.
Right now, Central is taking on Chicopee Comp in the Division III bracket and the score is.
The winner of this game will take on whoever wins at Minnechaug and Westfield.
From there, the division champions will be named.
Following that, the sectional rounds and state rounds will occur, ultimately leading to a chance to play for the state title at Gillette Stadium after Thanksgiving.
We caught up with some fans here who are braving the cold to watch their teams take the first steps toward a state title.
They're bundled up from hats and gloves to blankets and hot chocolate.
"When you're not moving, you, like, freeze up and when you want to go back out there, your joints hurt and you're just so cold," local football player Jayden Philbrick tells us.
Tune in to ABC40 at 11:15 tonight for a special edition of Friday Football Fever where we'll help break down the playoff picture.
