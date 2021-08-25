FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass news is your Local Sports Authority.
Former first-round draft pick Sony Michel is heading to the Los Angeles Rams after being traded up for the fifth and sixth draft picks of the 2022 season.
Definitely, mixed emotions here to see Sony Michel gone but one thing the Patriots are pretty solid with is their running back group.
This comes as the New England Patriots announced Wednesday morning Michel has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams who could really use the extra depth in the running back position. As for the Patriots, they're pretty confident in that area with third-round pick and third-year Damien Harris, as well as Connecticut native J.J. Taylor, who is already impressing a lot of Patriots fans so far this pre-season. Although the excitement to see what happens next, fans and players say they'll miss number 26.
"Damien Harris has honestly looked better as a pure runner, at least in between the tackles, and for the Rams, it's a good play for them. Darrell Henderson is a great back, but it just helps to have that depth for them," a Patriots fan said.
"Definitely tough, that's my guy, being with him since his rookie year. He's gotten better and better each day, helping him become the player he is today, tough to see him go for sure. He is a hard worker, tough guy, definitely puts the team first, definitely going to miss him," Patriots running back James White said.
Center David Andrews also talking about the few years he's spent with Michel and how great of a teammate he has been here for the Patriots. The Pats are back at it again Thursday for another day of joint practices before they take on the Giants on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.