WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's the first day at the Big E!
Concertgoers have been lining up since 8 a.m. this morning in anticipation of Friday night’s opening act, Machine Gun Kelly.
Gates opened at 5:30 p.m., and the concert is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. We spoke to people all over New England, some of who even camped outdoors overnight to make sure they were the first in line.
“I’ve been counting down for this for 140 days, and we’re finally here. It's so exciting,” New Hampshire Hanna Groleau said.
Machine Gun Kelly fans camping out in chairs and sitting on the pavement early Friday morning, anticipating the arrival of the Big E’s opening headliner.
Concertgoers traveling all across New England, Groleau and Maddy Sweeney traveled on Thursday from New Hampshire and stayed outdoors overnight in a tent.
“You see a bunch of RVs, and then you see a yurt, that’s us,” Sweeney explained.
Brianna Day from Pennsylvania got on the road Friday morning and drove five hours to see MGK perform.
“It wasn’t too bad, a little bit of a hike,” Day said.
Fans showing up from our area as well. One Northampton resident tells us she is excited after 18-months of the COVID-19 pandemic to be back in-person meeting new people and enjoying live concerts.
“I feel like so much of my youth was wasted during the pandemic so, it finally feels good to be at a concert and have a good time,” Northampton resident Sophia Bielski said.
Security will be heightened amid the first performance at the Big E. Cliff Hedges, the director of public safety for the Eastern States Exposition, said there are several law enforcement agencies at the fairgrounds and the Big E arena.
“We are working in conjunction with the Westside PD, the State Police; it will be secured there, and they have their own people, concert servicers as well,” Hedges said.
In an effort to maintain social distance this year, the stage will be a little further between the performers and audience.
“And we have some fencing inside there that keeps the crowd away from all the artists in the arena,” Hedges explained.
Hedges said if anything arises, it's important to immediately contact a security official.
