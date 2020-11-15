FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots face the Baltimore Ravens after a much-needed win earlier this week.
The Pats are off to a slow start in the 2020 season. It’s something the team hasn’t experienced to this depth in nearly two decades.
“The roster’s pretty depleted, a lot of guys on the injury report list this week, so I’m not really expecting much from them,” said Joe Crockery, a Patriots fan.
With much of the talk surrounding starting quarterback Cam Newton, fans told Western Mass News they have mixed feelings about his future with the team.
“I think that Cam is a great quarterback and that he can get it together. He just needs to mesh with the team a little bit better. Our receivers can use some help with catching, but I think we’re on a really good path even though it doesn’t look like it,” said Diane Raymond, a Patriots fan.
Crockery added, “Honestly, I don’t think he’s going to be here past this season. I think he’s played better than people have given him credit for, but I don’t see the Patriots giving him a long-term deal.”
Though much of the talk surrounds Newton and this offense, Crockery said the defense needs to step it up too, especially if the team wants to see themselves in playoffs.
“The secondary played pretty poorly against the Jets, that’s why the Jets almost won that game. It’s only of the only strengths of the team, so if the secondary plays well, they’ll at least have a shot,” Crockery explained.
