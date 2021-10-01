AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The national champion UMass men’s hockey team will be back on the ice at the Mullins Center with spectators for the first time since the pandemic started. They will be hanging up their banner coming off a championship win, but there are rules for those in attendance.
One of the many cheers that will be heard at the Mullins Center this weekend as the UMass men's hockey team returns to the ice as reigning national champions for their first home game of this season. Spectators will also be returning after they were kept away due to the pandemic last year. But there are a few rules.
Anyone 12 years and up must be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event date. Also, UMass athletics has the right to request proof of vaccination and negative test before admission. If you do not provide when asked, they can deny admission.
But one UMass junior just wants to be in the arena.
“I think it's safety precautions. Last year the whole reason why we couldn't be here is because there were so many outbreaks, and obviously, we have a huge student population. So for everyone to be in one arena, it's going to be difficult to manage that and try not to get everyone sick. So I think by doing this, it's honestly the best way to handle it,” UMass junior Jake Lane said.
As far as asking for proof of vaccination goes, Lane is on the fence.
“I would feel a little weird still just because you know it's still the premise of, you know, I can't explain it to you, but you know I know they're doing it for the better of everybody. In that case, I’ll just show them because I am trying to watch a hockey game,” Lane said.
Another rule is that all guests over the age of two must wear a mask indoors, except while actively eating, drinking as permitted. Also, UMass athletics may conduct on-site vaccination and negative testing checks.
One UMass freshman does not mind wearing a mask watching a puck go across the ice.
“I don't have a huge problem with it, but hopefully, eventually, we can be able to go to the games without masks on,” UMass freshman Gabi Spengler said.
The UMass Minutemen will take on Minnesota State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Mullins Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.