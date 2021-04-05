SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
After a hard fought battle between both teams the Baylor Bears surprised a lot of people tonight winning it all, taking home the 2021 NCAA Championship title, beating out undefeated Gonzaga.
Arguably one of the best NCAA Tournaments we've seen in a long time, and it was the Baylor Bears coming out on top 86-70, winning their first ever men's basketball title making a huge statement and taking home the championship title this year.
The Bears got off to a hot start right from the tip taking the early 13-8 lead and maintaining that lead not only to the end of the first half, but the entire game.
This was a team many people did not have winning the title over undefeated Gonzaga, but the Bears proved nearly everyone wrong Monday night. The team out rebounding the Bulldogs Monday 38-22 while also forcing 14 turnovers, completely capitalizing off them. Jared Butler led the team in scoring with 22 points, while Macio Teague contributed 19 points as well.
Western Mass News invited fans in the area to our Championship Jam where we made pre-game predictions, had some trivia and ultimately talked basketball asking who do you think will come out on top? One fan said while he's pumped to watch the men's game, he also has his eyes on the women's tournament.
"You know, I got to tell you Kayla, I followed the women's games this tournament more than I did the guys. So I really don't have a dog in this fight, but I enjoyed the women's final, I thought Arizona left a lot of points on the floor. Aari McDonald, she's my favorite, but Holly from Stanford, she was the key," the fan said.
A lot of people pulled for Gonzaga, not thinking the game would turn out the way it did, but those nine percent of you pulled for the Bears kept the faith and got to celebrate their win Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.