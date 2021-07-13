SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The farmers market at Forest Park kicked off the summer harvest season.
Mayor Domenic Sarno rang the opening bell Tuesday.
Jodi Manning, the new manager of the market said Tuesday was the busiest the market has been since it opened, but they're still looking for vendors to fill their stands and customers to support them.
“People wish we had more vendors, and the vendors want to see more people. So it's kind of a chicken and the egg situation. So if the people come, the vendors will come and we'll build this back up to the market it used to be," Manning said.
The farmers market at Forest Park opened at the start of May and will be running through October 26 of this year.
