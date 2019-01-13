NEW BRAINTREE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A farmhouse in New Braintree was heavily damaged in a 2nd alarm fire this morning leaving one person displaced.
According to New Braintree Fire Chief, Dennis Letendre the farmhouse, which is located at 87 Sibley Road, is one of the oldest houses in town.
He told Western Mass News they were called to the fire at about 3:15 a.m.
Initially it came in as smoke in the house, but when firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the entire house.
Luckily, everyone inside including a dog, were able to get out safely.
Chief Letendre reports when firefighters took out one of the windows to vent the smoke, flames came right out.
It took firefighters about 45 minutes to knock down the fire. They then spent another couple of hours on overhaul.
Mutual aid came from a numbering of surrounding communities including from Ware here in western Mass.
Barre, North Brookfield, Spencer, Hardwick, West Brookfield, and Warren were among the other towns that helped New Braintree out.
We're told the Red Cross also went to the scene as well as the State Fire Marshal's Office.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
Chief Letendre estimates the fire caused about $150,000 in damages. One person was displaced as a result.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the New Braintree Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.