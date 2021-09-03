OTIS, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- An elementary school in Otis will be closed Friday due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the school district.
According to the Otis Police Department, Farmington River Elementary School will be closed as school officials await testing results of personnel and students.
Students in the Farmington River Regional School District returned to the classroom last week on August 30.
Police add that the larger community of Otis is also dealing with a rise in COVID cases.
