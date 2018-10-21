AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chez Josef hosted a fashion show Sunday, featuring women of all walks of life.
This is the 12th-annual 'Skin She's In' fashion show, helping to raise funds for the Special Olympics.
Models showed off their style on the runway, dressed up in clothes from top stores in the area.
Our very own Brittany Murphy co-hosted the event.
