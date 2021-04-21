SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fast moving storms caused damage across Southwick Wednesday night.
On South Longyard Road in Southwick there was a pole down, wires down, and a tree blocking the road due to the storms.
Eversource crews cut the wire so the tree company could clean up the road. Crews were working to restore power in the area.
