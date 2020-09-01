AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Agawam Police Department confirmed an individual has died following a serious accident involving a motorcycle vs. motor vehicle on North Westfield Street.
Officials were alerted to the accident Tuesday evening, located on Route 187 near Yale Street, which was closed for a short time.
Mass. State Police were also called to the scene to assist after the crash at 3:45 p.m.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
