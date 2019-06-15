SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man died in a single-motor vehicle crash on Allen Street in Springfield overnight, police confirm.
Our crew on scene reports that this all happened around 1:00 a.m.
Officials were on scene investigating this single-car crash that occurred early Saturday morning near Oakland Street.
Police closed off Allen Street between Oakland and White Streets as they continued to investigate.
Rifle Street was also closed to through traffic.
A witness to the incident told Western Mass News that he was stopped at a red light when the incident occurred, adding that a car sped past him just as the light turned green before it drove right up onto a sidewalk.
"The adult male driver lost control of his car, struck a cement wall and guardrail," noted Ryan Walsh, representative for the Springfield Police Department.
Our crew on scene overnight saw police placing crime scene tape around the area where the accident occurred.
The man who died in the crash was the driver. Police tell us there was no one else in the car.
They have not released his name at this time.
We're told the Springfield Police Traffic Unit continues to investigate.
