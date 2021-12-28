WILLIAMSBURG, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators with the Mass. State Police and the Northwestern District Attorney's Office are investigating a fatal crash in Williamsburg.
As of late afternoon Tuesday, Williamsburg police along with State Police were at the scene on Mountain Street - near the Whately town line.
According to the NWDA's Office the vehicle overturned and the sole occupant is deceased.
"We don't know when the crash happened," noted Laurie Loisel, NWDA's Office representative.
We're told State Police from the Northampton-Barracks responded.
"Our Detective unit, and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are on scene right now. Crime scene services have been summoned to photograph the scene," Trooper Brandon Doherty told Western Mass News.
This was at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
No word yet on the identity of the occupant who is deceased.
The crash remains under investigation.
