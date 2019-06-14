HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Car accident occurred on I-91 in Holyoke on early Friday morning.
The fatal crash involved a car and a motorcycle on the northbound side.
The crash was reported at 7:30 a.m. past exit 17 at the 16.3 mm.
The right lane and break-down lane are both currently closed due to the accident.
There is no word on exactly how many fatalities were caused by the crash or when either of the lanes will be open again.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
