CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On last Friday alone, there were two fatal fires in western Massachusetts where the people living inside did not have working alarms.
Now, fire officials are reminding everyone of the importance of having them and who is legally responsible for making sure they're functioning in your home.
The State Fire Marshal's Office said that while the legality varies, everyone has a moral responsibility to take action to keep themselves and their families safe.
"It is heartbreaking because someone somewhere has lost a loved one or friend or relative," said Chicopee Fire Lt. Collins-Kalbaugh.
Chicopee Fire Department Liuetenant Katie Collins-Kalbaugh is reacting to news that a Chicopee woman died following injuries sustained from a fire at her Doverbrook Estates condo last Friday.
According State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, the victim did not have smoke detectors in her home.
Their investigation also found the same issue earlier that day at a house fire in Orange that also killed someone.
Earlier this month, a fire in Pittsfield killed two after an elderly couple became trapped.
Ostroskey also discovered in that fire that there were no working smoke detectors on the first or second floor of that house.
"Fire spreads rapidly, grows very quickly, and if there is a fire, people very often only have a few minutes to escape. Without that beep, without that sound of that smoke alarm, or working smoke monoxide detector, people lose that time to escape during an emergency," said Lt. Collins-Kalbaugh
It's not just smoke alarms you want to have in your house.
One person was killed another taken to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak last Wednesday.
According to Ostroskey, they also had no carbon monoxide alarms.
But who is legally responsible for making sure there's working alarms where you live?
"If you're a homeowner in Massachusetts, general laws do require smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in all residences in Massachusetts. However, we can't enforce that for a single family home until it is sold."
That's not necessarily the case for everyone," Lt. Collins-Kalbaugh explained.
"If there are multifamily housing where they still have changeable batteries in smoke alarms, landlords should change the clocks and change the batteries for tenants that are renting there," Lt. Collins-Kalbaugh added.
Lieutenant Collins-Kalbaugh told Western Mass News, an alarm can be the difference between life and death.
"Working smoke alarms and working carbon monoxide detectors do save lives," Lt.Collins-Kalbaugh noted.
Chicopee Fire Officials added that they do offer installation programs and installation to families who want to install battery-operated alarms.
