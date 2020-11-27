SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two gunshot victims were transported after a shooting that occurred on Keith Street, but police confirmed one victim has since passed away.
The Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News they were alerted to the scene at 8:25 p.m. on Friday, November 27.
One victim was transported by private vehicle to Mercy Medical Center, another victim transported to Baystate Medical Center. But police did confirm that one victim has since passed away, but the condition of the other victim is still unknown at this time.
They told us that Keith St. was closed as they were investigating the scene, where they found multiple bullet casings, but the street has since reopened.
Police also said the suspect's identity has yet to be determined and that the case is still under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
