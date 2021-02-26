SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- 18-year-old Robert Crochiere, who was shot and killed in Springfield early Wednesday, has been identified.
"It was just a warm environment, and it was so nice. I’ll cherish that memory for a long time," said Robert's father, Michael Crochiere.
Crochiere, emotional as he remembered the last time he saw his son.
Early Wednesday morning, the 18-year-old was the victim of a shooting in the area of Main and Locust Streets in Springfield. He later died from his injuries.
Michael told Western Mass News as a young boy Robert played soccer. His best trait was being a team player.
"Robert was fast. So he would have a breakaway, and it would just be him and the goal. He would slow down so another teammate could come, and he would pass [the] ball to them so they could take the shot," he explained.
As a teenager, Michael said Robert had a lot of ups and downs.
"But his core, he had a good soul, a lot of compassion, a lot of love," Michael said.
When he got the call that it was Robert, who had been shot and killed, Michael said it was his biggest fear come true.
"He was starting to get back on track before this happened," he added.
It was a life taken too soon.
"He didn’t finish the process of finding out who he wanted to be as a man, as an adult. He had just turned 18, so he was still a teenager. He wasn’t an adult. He wasn’t even the legal drinking age," he said.
Robert will be laid to rest on Tuesday, something no parent prepares for.
"I never planned for my kids, any of my kids buried. I thought they were going to be burying me, and they would go on living their lives," he said.
Michael hopes the police can find whoever is responsible for his son's death.
The Hampden County District Attorney's Office said the investigation is ongoing.
